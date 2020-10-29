Ask Amy: Friend who is reeling needs soft place to land

"She may or may not be depressed, but she is certainly grief-stricken and reeling. It’s normal to feel heartbroken when your heart’s been broken. It’s also normal to pull away, because you feel like you won’t be good company, like you are a burden. Be patient with her. Let her know she doesn’t need to ‘cheer up’ for you: she can feel however she’s feeling for as long as she needs to, and you’re not going anywhere.