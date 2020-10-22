Ask Amy: Housemate wants to attack the kitchen

“Think of what you would like to dream about. You could pick out a person you’d like to see in your dream tonight, or a favorite place. Some people enjoy flying dreams, or some people have just had an all-time lifetime favorite dream. Pick what you’d like to dream about and … visualize that person or place. Or you can put some photograph of what you’re trying to dream about on your nightstand, so you look at it as the last thing before you go to sleep. If you have a particular favorite dream you’re focusing on, you might try to replay that in detail before falling asleep.”