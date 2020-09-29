Ask Amy: Stressful layoff stresses a marriage

I’m suggesting that you do something that will be very hard for you. Stop. Stop coaching and prompting. Stop asking. Try this for a week. After that, you could suggest that you and your husband set up a time each week for a “family meeting,” where you open up your finances, see where you stand, and where he can share his latest efforts with you. He should volunteer this information. If he doesn’t, do your best to resist your desire to press him.