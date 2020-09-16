Ask Amy: Scammed by a hacker, revenge would be sweet

You should consider this $300 as an investment toward your own future. You do not trust your boyfriend enough to stay with him. Your judgment is quite flawed when it comes to him. If you turned over any of your (or his) personal information to the scammer (phone number, bank information, etc.), you should take steps to correct this. (And if the scammer could hack your boyfriend, couldn’t he also hack you?) If the scammer turns up the pressure or threatens you in any way, you should definitely go to the police.