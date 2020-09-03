Ask Amy: School during pandemic creates problems

Dear Scared: Don’t be scared. Do be smart. You and your husband hunkered down in the earlier days of the pandemic, and you should hunker down again. No, you should not have close contact with your sons and grandchildren until there is a vaccine, treatment, or more reliable and consistent information about the spread of the coronavirus. This does not mean that you cannot see your grandchildren, but that you should not have close physical contact with them (for instance, you might be able to go to an outdoor playground and watch them play, but wear masks and keep your distance).