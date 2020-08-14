Ask Amy: Pandemic brings out the boring

If you mentally reframe how you see this relationship, these phone calls can go from being a chore to a good deed. Give Mimsy the most valuable thing you have, which is an hour or so of your time. Instead of passively listening to her and praying for the call to end, see what it is like if you engage more energetically. If you have had pandemic-overload through the media, try for one week to turn off the media and let Mimsy be your pandemic-ometer.