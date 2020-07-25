Ask Amy: Stressed wife might need a ’she shed’

You should try to establish a daytime routine similar to the one you had while working, if possible. If you can’t have privacy inside your home, you should head to the porch, the garage, or another part of your large property and set up your own space where you can keep “office hours,” and work on your yoga, meditation, reading, painting, gardening – or whatever creative pursuits you want to try. Look online for “she sheds” to see if you might be able to create an actual retreat space that is yours alone. Make sure you talk to at least one friend or family member each day.