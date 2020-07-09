Ask Amy: Mother worries about daughter’s rage

How do I get her to understand that no one is out to get her? I'm just trying to connect with her. I want her to understand that I'm not going to live forever; I don't want her looking back with regret that she didn't try harder. Worse than that, I worry that she will finally realize that she completely misunderstood every situation and caused all of this emotional pain for both of us. This included one instance of her becoming physically abusive to me.