Ask Amy: Teacher should take her parents to school

Dear Healthy: You went through this with your boyfriend, and so you have been exposed to this story many times from many different angles. You can have whatever interior reaction you want, but your boyfriend should continue to talk about this experience if he finds it helpful. His brush with serious illness might have deepened his empathy toward others. He may also be tacitly inviting you to share in this drama, and to confirm to others how challenging this was. There are fears about people developing the illness again – after they believe they have recovered – and he might be worried about that possibility.