Ask Amy: Dad needs to rewrite his father’s old scripts

Unfortunately, many “I love yous” do not erase one “You’re worthless.” So – always, always apologize, and use specifics about what you are apologizing for. To your kids: “I’m so sorry I said that to you. I’m not being a good dad to you when I talk that way. My dad acted like that and I know how scary it is to be yelled at and called names. I’m going to remind myself to take a deep breath, count to ten, and stop myself from saying hurtful things that I don’t mean.”