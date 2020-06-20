Ask Amy: Expectant mother worried about baby shower

What I teach the people I sponsor about “making amends” (Step 9) – and what I practice myself -- is that there are three parts to a good amends: (1) tell them what you did (in other words, take responsibility for the harm); (2) ask them if you left anything out, or if there is anything they want to say to you (often, there is); and (3) ask them how you can set things right and, if it is reasonable, do it.