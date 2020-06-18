Ask Amy: Family is fighting over transgender child

He says he wants to wear girl’s clothes, but his actions say otherwise. The mother has told us to not cut his hair -- and lawyers advise us to go along with her. But his hair is out of control - he has to lift it or hold it out of his eyes. He has said he asked his mom to get it cut, but with COVID-19 she could not get it done. Now his mom is saying that we are pressuring him to get it cut.