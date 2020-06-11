Ask Amy: Post-COVID-19 dating will reveal much

You will likely get to know one another online via videoconferencing before meeting in person (this is a positive post-COVID-19 development). Before meeting in person, you and/or your date may offer or ask for proof of immunity from the virus (if reliable testing becomes widely available). Your first in-person meeting might be held outside, at a distance. You probably won’t shake hands when you greet one another. If you are a disinfector, you might always carry an extra bottle with you, as a gracious gesture to offer to your date. If you don’t routinely disinfect surfaces, but your date obsessively does (or visa-versa), that might be a deal-breaker.