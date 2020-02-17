Leia is the Pasadena couple’s dog, a 65-pound pooch who took part in the ceremony with James and his bride, Caitlyn, last June at Historic London Town and Gardens in Edgewater. During the processional, Leia ― wearing a bandana that declared her “Dog of Honor” ― trotted down the aisle with a groomsman, sniffed several guests en route and then sat patiently beside James on the outdoor stage as the bride entered to music from — what else? — “Beauty and the Beast.”