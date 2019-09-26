12 things to do in and around Annapolis this fall

Looking for fun additions to your calendar this fall? Consider these Anne Arundel County events, from old favorites like the Maryland Renaissance Festival to new performances such as Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s “The Snow Queen.”
Bay Lighthouses Cruise
Through Oct. 20 Learn the history of the Thomas Point lighthouses on a cruise along the Chesapeake Bay. 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. City Dock, 1 Dock St., Annapolis. $25-$47. 410-268-7601 or cruisesonthebay.com.
Maryland Renaissance Festival
Through Oct. 20 Features a 3,000-seat jousting arena, more than 200 entertainers, more than 100 craft shops, almost 50 food and beverage emporiums, 10 stages and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends. Maryland Renaissance Festival, 1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis. Free-$27. rennfest.com.
Greenstreet Gardens Fall Festival
Through Oct. 27 Enjoy a day of fall-themed activities and events including a 5-acre corn maze, a haunted hayride, pumpkin bowling and more. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Greenstreet Gardens, 391 W. Bay Front Road, Lothian. Free-$13. 410-867-9500 or greenstreetgardens.com.
Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival
Through Oct. 27 Enjoy a family-friendly festival featuring more than 20 activities, including attractions and rides, hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin express and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Homestead Gardens, 743 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville. Free-$12. 410-798-5000 or homesteadgardens.com.
U.S. Powerboat Show
Oct. 3-6 Enjoy a three-day show featuring luxurious motor yachts and trawlers to high-performance boats and offshore fishing machines. 10 a.m. City Dock, 1 Dock St., Annapolis. Free-$48. 410-268-8828 or annapolisboatshows.com.
Historic Hauntings Tours
Oct. 4-26 Take a trip back in time and hear the tales of the spirits that linger in a historic mansion. 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Historic Annapolis Museum Store, 99 Main St., Annapolis. Free-$23. 410-268-7601 or annapolistours.com.
U.S. Sailboat Show
Oct. 10-14 Enjoy the 50th annual in-water sailboat show featuring boating accessories and attire, foul weather gear, seminars and more. 10 a.m. City Dock, 1 City Dock, Annapolis. Free-$48. 410-268-8828 or annapolisboatshows.com.
Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s “The Snow Queen”
Oct. 18-20 Ballet based on the famous Hans Christian Anderson fairytale, the inspiration behind the animated film, “Frozen.” Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St., Annapolis. Times and prices vary. 410-224-5644 or balletmaryland.org.
Oyster Festival
Oct. 20 Celebrate all-things oyster at this festival featuring crafts, face painting, food, music and demonstrations showing the role oysters play in maintaining the health of the Chesapeake Bay. 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Captain Avery Museum, 1418 E. West Shady Side Road, Shady Side. $2-$6. 410-867-4486 or captainaverymuseum.org.
Maritime Republic of Eastport’s Tug ‘o War X
Nov. 2 Enjoy the annual decades-old tug-of-war event between downtown Annapolitans and the rebels of the mock-breakaway Maritime Republic of Eastport. Features a 1,700-foot rope, 1,000 spectators and 450 tuggers. 12 p.m. Eastport and Annapolis City Dock. Free. themre.org.
Dia De Los Muertos
Nov. 2 Celebrate the Hispanic community of Annapolis at the Day of the Dead block party. Features food, beer and wine sales, Mariachi music, a kids zone, a costume contest and more. 5 p.m.-midnight. Annapolis Design District (Edgewood and Margaret avenues). Free. annapolisdesigndistrict.com.
Annapolis by Candlelight
Nov. 8-9 Enjoy the city’s finest architecture on an annual walking tour through Historic Annapolis. Tour focuses on the historic neighborhoods around Prince George and King George streets, including the Bordley-Randall House and the Charles Carroll the Barrister House. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Historic Annapolis, 42 East St. $35-$40. annapolis.org.