For some, the rehearsal dinner is equally as important as the meal on the big day.

Anne Arundel County is filled with a number of great restaurants that are perfect for your dinner — whether that means a small, intimate affair, or a larger, over-the-top production.

The interior at Preserve in Annapolis.
The interior at Preserve in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy Preserve)

Preserve

164 Main St., Annapolis

443-598-6920

preserve-eats.com

To book a rehearsal dinner or wedding dinner at this casual American restaurant you’ll need to buy out the entire restaurant, which ranges from a minimum cost of $3,000 to $5,000 (before tax and gratuity), according to owner Michelle Hoffman, whose husband, Jeremy, is the executive chef.

The restaurant, known for its pickling, preserving and fermenting, will treat for guests to dishes that are organic, locally sourced and sustainable, when possible, Hoffman says.

“The menu can be customized,” she says. “We have something to meet all dietary preferences.”

Hoffman advises booking the experience at least six-weeks out.

"We're pretty flexible," she says.

Top dishes include the brown butter baked catfish, the sweet potato and mascarpone agnolotti and Roseda Farm dry-aged beef brisket.

Tables for two at Lewnes' Steakhouse in Eastport.
Tables for two at Lewnes' Steakhouse in Eastport. (By Joshua McKerrow, Staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Lewnes’ Steakhouse

509 Fourth St., Eastport

410-263-1617

lewnessteakhouse.com

With a private dining room that seats from groups of six to 75, the classic steakhouse in Annapolis is the perfect option for those with finer taste and deeper pockets.

The family owned restaurant boasts hundreds of bottles of wine — some as high as $2,500 a bottle. Its collection has repeatedly caught the eye of Wine Spectator. As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the steak. The restaurant, which dates back to 1921, was one of the first in Annapolis to serve top cuts of meat exclusively, which means it is also a great option for an anniversary dinner.

The small, modern bistro is divided into three rooms: a bright front space, a middle area with a four-seat bar and two high-top tables, and a back dining room.
The small, modern bistro is divided into three rooms: a bright front space, a middle area with a four-seat bar and two high-top tables, and a back dining room. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Flamant Restaurant

17 Annapolis St., Annapolis

410-267-0274

flamantmd.com

The restaurant housed in a contemporary-looking home in West Annapolis is known for its European comfort food and experienced Executive chef Frederik De Pue who brings years of fine dining experience to the restaurant.

Trained at Hotel school Ter Duinen in Koksijde, Belgium, De Pue has worked at a number of multi-starred Michelin restaurants, including the three-starred Alain Chapel in Lyon, France.

Guests can choose from favorites such as the mussel salad with brioche, garlic, parsnips and lemon dressing; the roasted organic farm chicken, which is sous vided for four hours and then roasted for an additional half-hour; the Maryland blue crab rolls, and Grand Marnier tiramisu.

The Prime Rib, at Live Casino and Hotel.
The Prime Rib, at Live Casino and Hotel. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Prime Rib

7002 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover

443-445-2970

livecasinohotel.com/locations/prime-rib

The famed steakhouse — located in Maryland Live Casino — has an opulent private dining room that seats 22 guests. The restaurant’s Wine Room seats 12. And 100 guests can be seated in the restaurant’s enclosed patio area. Pricing is flexible at the restaurant, with prime rib dinner menus ranging between $75 and $105 per guest, not including tax and service charge.

Jeremy Day, director of catering and conference services, Live Casino and Hotel, recommends that rehearsal dinners be booked between three to six months in advance of the dinner.

In addition to the prime cuts of meat and “Instagram-worthy seafood dishes,” Day says, the bar program at Baltimore’s Zagat-rated No. 1 steakhouse is exceptional. The restaurant features an exclusive blend of Maker’s Mark. “It adds to a unique dining experience that is steps away from one of the largest casinos in the country,” he says.

Tables line the dining room of Carrol's Creek restaurant in Annapolis.
Tables line the dining room of Carrol's Creek restaurant in Annapolis. (Joshua McKerrow, staff/Capital Gazette)

Carrol’s Creek

410 Severn Ave., Annapolis

410-263-8102

carrolscreek.com

The restaurant has a nut-free certification from Kitchens with Confidence by MenuTrinfo, which ensures that most guests will not have a problem finding something to eat. And with indoor seating up to 170, a large rehearsal dinner can be accommodated. Standout dishes such as the herb-encrusted rockfish fillet; seasonal vegetable and mushroom risotto; and pan-seared scallops, will almost ensure that your guests will be satisfied.

