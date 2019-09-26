Annapolis answers: What would you bring to your dream home?

Capital Style called up three noteworthy Anne Arundel County residents to ask them a toughie:
If you could take any item from your current home and bring it to your dream home, what would it be?
From aquatic vessels to photographs, here are their answers.
Del. Shaneka Henson
Maryland House of Delegates representative
Of course, Henson said, the first thing she’d take on a move to her dream house would be her husband and son. But if she had to boil it down to just one item?
It would have to be the photograph she has of her mother’s great-great-great-great-grandmother, who was enslaved on the Whitehall Plantation near Annapolis. Henson’s mother never met her ancestor, and Henson doesn’t know her name.
But in the face of her relative, Henson can see the struggles and challenges she endured. And she knows that right now — as the first black woman to represent Annapolis in the General Assembly — she’s living a life her relative would never have been able to imagine.
“When you see this photograph, you see the story in her eyes,” she said.
Jeffrey Jacobs
Carrol’s Creek Cafe owner
Jacobs wouldn’t be able to pack his item of choice in a nice, neat cardboard box for the move. He’d want to take his boat, which is docked outside of his Severna Park home.
“I love my boat and I love boating, so I’d want to be able to do that at my dream home,” he said.
And does he have any idea where that dream home would be located? Not quite.
“We’re pretty happy where we are,” he said.
Mackenzie Boughey
Annapolis March For Our Lives organizer
Boughey, a senior at Severn School, had her answer ready. She’d want to bring the various pieces of artwork and photographs hanging around her bedroom.
“They’re always so fun and interesting to look at that I can’t leave them behind,” she said.
The photos capture Boughey’s parents, family and friends, and remind her of some of the happiest moments in her life — from beach days to the time she was in her friend’s wedding.
Paintings of the saying “Carpe Diem” and of a pink and yellow VW hippie bus also brighten Boughey’s room.