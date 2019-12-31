Wine sales have been on the upswing ever since “60 Minutes” lent credibility to the health benefits of wine consumption. In the last decade, most studies confirm that moderate consumption helps the heart. However, consumers have taken this to extremes. Alcoholism is increasing, especially among women who are being targeted by marketers. There are cups, bottles and T-shirts that glamorize mommies who need a glass of wine to reduce family stress. Even on television, you see talk show hosts drinking wine or, in the case of one all-male show, beer in the morning.