It’s not as if this brilliant wine scientist hasn’t had a chance to experiment with style. After getting his master’s degree in oenology from the University of California at Davis, he traveled to Australia and France to get the European approach. But, as he said, it wasn’t easy working under a French owner in Pomerol who didn’t think much of chardonnay, so he came back to the states where he worked alongside Zelma Long at Simi. He also had pioneering stints at Matanzas Creek, Chalk Hill and Rudd before joining his wife in launching Ramey Wine Cellars in 1996.