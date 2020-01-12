Do you have your sights set on achieving some important goals in 2020? If your goal is too vague, for example, eat better or exercise more, it’s unlikely that you’ll succeed.
If your action plan amounts to slogans such as “Believe!” or “You can do it!” you probably won’t make any significant progress. As nice as these words sound, they are too general to be helpful.
Recent research has revealed that to program your mind for success you'll need to start by creating a very specific goal as well as addressing the obstacles that could thwart success.
Psychologist Gabriele Oettingen and her colleagues have found that successful people do have confidence that they will eventually succeed, but are equally confident that it will be difficult for them to get there. Her studies demonstrate that people who are trying to achieve what they believe will be difficult goals to attain spend more time planning put in extra effort, and are far more proactive in pursuing their positive outcome.
Having a “this will be difficult” mindset creates the expectation that success hinges on working hard, which is exactly what successful people do. On the other hand, those who believe their goals will come easily have been found to make less of an effort and to become devastated when their dreams are not quickly realized, causing them to lapse into self-recrimination and despair.
Oettingen has found that the optimal strategy to use when setting a goal is to create a specific positive picture of what it will look like when you achieve your goal, then to imagine the difficult realities of what it will take to get there. She refers to this process as mental contrasting – see yourself attaining your goal as well as struggling to overcome obstacles.
To simplify the process, Oettingen has created the WOOP acronym: Wish, Outcome, Obstacle, Plan.
Wish: The first step is to picture exactly what you wish it will look like when you’ve achieved your goal. For example, let’s say your goal is to reduce the amount of sugar you’ll consume so you can lose 10 pounds. You must be able to actually picture the positive behavior you’ll like to adopt, such as “For dessert, I’ll eat a piece of fruit.”
In addition to setting vague goals, people unintentionally program their minds to focus on negative outcomes. For example, if you use the word “not” when describing your goal, you’re programming your mind to picture the exact wrong result. Telling yourself “I will not eat dessert after dinner” is completely ineffectual because your brain does not hear the word “not”. Do not think of a pink elephant. See the problem?
Setting specific and difficult goals greatly enhances motivation because more precise pictures define exactly what is expected and reduce the likelihood that you'll settle for less. When your expectations are too vague, then you'll be tempted to take the easy way out when you're exhausted or discouraged. If you set a specific goal, then you'll have either achieved it or not.
In reviewing more than 1,000 studies conducted around the globe, psychologists Edwin Locke and Gary Latham have found that people who perform extraordinarily well spell out exactly what they intend to accomplish and then set the bar high in terms of the results they expect to achieve. This has proven to be true if the goal is been self-selected, assigned to you, or jointly developed with your spouse, child, boss or coworker.
Outcome: Delineating the emotions you’ll experience when you’ve achieved your outcome is next step in the WOOP model. Think back to difficult goals you achieved in the past and recall how you felt. Imagine how terrific you’ll feel as you’re looking in the mirror when 10 pounds lighter.
Obstacle: Identifying the internal obstacle that has blocked success in past attempts is crucial. Take a moment for honest reflection. What has that inner voice said that has derailed you? Perhaps something like “I’ll start skipping desserts tomorrow.”
Plan: Developing a plan using the words “If-Then” is the essential last step to success. “If I tell myself that I’ll start skipping desserts tomorrow, then I will recall the feeling I want to have this summer when I put on a swimsuit.”
If we want to achieve something, then we need to be specific about what we really want and how we’ll feel when we've actually achieved it. We must acknowledge and plan for the fact it will be hard. WOOP yourself to success this year!
Dr. Tom Muha is a psychologist practicing in Annapolis. To contact him, call 443-454-7274 or email drtommuha@PROPELinstitute.com.