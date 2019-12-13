Forever on the go, Severna Park High’s senior class president Annabelle Cotton is a born leader – inside and outside the classroom.
Between classes in engineering and literature and a host of extracurricular activities, she maintains a full schedule. Having ended one meeting on Dec. 2, she headed for another — a fun one called by Falcon Drama’s Rock ‘N Roll Revival producer Angela Germanos.
Bitten hard by the acting bug, Annabelle has acted, danced and vocalized in numerous school productions and will be appearing in Falcon Drama’s renowned Rock N’ Roll Revival for the fourth year in a row.
She also served as president of the Severna Park High Thespian Society in 2018. Under her leadership, the society spearheaded fundraising efforts for Maryland Animal Sanctuary and Marley Elementary School’s theater program and volunteered with both.
Off-campus Annabelle has appeared in the community theatrical productions of Talent Machine Company and Children’s Theater of Annapolis. Most recently, she was seen in CTA’s summer production of “Tarzan”.
Initially, the multifaceted teen thought she might want to pursue acting professionally. However, she has far-reaching interests, a willingness to serve others, and a talent for leadership. Thus, her thinking constantly evolves.
Fascinated by STEM subjects like engineering and computer science, Annabelle is also a fan of AP literature and poetry.
“Earlier, my focus was on theater but, when I entered high school, I took one engineering course in honor of my dad who’s an engineer. I just fell in love with it. I really like the graphic design, computer technology and the logic side of it — solving problems.”
Stephen Cahoon, who teaches the Project Lead the Way Pathway to Engineering Program where Annabelle’s has been enrolled for four years, said he admires her humility and tremendous contributions to the school through participation in clubs like Falcon Drama or as leader of the school’s STAR (Students Taking Actions Responsibly) committee. He’s also seen her excel in the classroom.
“Annabelle continues to embrace all the challenges given her and demonstrates outstanding focus, leadership, and dedication,” Cahoon said. “It’s my absolute pleasure to have her in the course and observe the inventiveness and hard work she contributes daily to solving her team’s current engineering problem.
The teen’s love of the written word was obvious to English Department chair Christina Bowman who taught her in English 10 Honors and AP English Literature.
“Annabelle loves learning, discussing, thinking, and questioning. She is constantly bringing new ideas and insights,” Bowman said. “She takes risks in her learning and others follow her lead. But what she brings to my classroom is her joy. She does everything with a smile on her face and with a focus on how she can support others.”
The versatile college-bound student has decided to major in engineering. However, she’s “all about people” so she’ll minor in either humanities-based courses or theater disciplines. She’s visited several colleges including the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Computing and Information where she applied and was accepted. She’s still waiting to hear back from another school that topped her list, Northeastern University in Boston.
Off-campus Annabelle belongs to a group called Our Minds Matter that enlightens the public about mental health issues. An active member of Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, she recently delivered a sermon and loved the experience. She helped out with the church’s annual holiday bazaar and will pitch in for the upcoming Winter Relief Program.
Involved with the WoodsWork Habitat for Humanity youth building initiatives for four years, she currently chairs the 12-member student planning committee.
“We’ll be taking 130 students from the church and community and 40 adult advisors to Hendersonville, North Carolina where we’ll build three houses,” she said. “We must arrange for bus transportation, find a place to stay (usually a school gym) and purchase, pack, transport and prepare meals for an entire week.’
Annabelle added that Habitat for Humanity encompasses everything she loves, from planning and logistics to engineering and architectural details to interacting with the four-member work crews.”
The list of organizations she’s led or been part of is long and includes, among others, Women in STEM, STAR, Student Council, the SPHS Vocal Ensemble, Tri-M Music Society, and National Honor Society. She’s benefitted from every experience. Through producing STAR program videos, for example, she worked behind the camera learning film direction and film editing.
The aforementioned Falcon Drama meeting began promptly.
“Welcome to Rock ‘N Roll 31”, Germanos shouted and a rousing cheer erupted.
“Annabelle is a very hard-working, smart kid who has helped us so much with videos and fundraising for our Faclon Drama charities,” Germanos said. “She’s a dedicated thespian who’s done shows, one-acts and is a veteran RNR performer.”
It’s obvious Annabelle loves the many commitments she has. But she said the most meaningful thing she’s done recently was spending Thanksgiving with her father who was home from Afghanistan where he serves with NATO as an engineer.
