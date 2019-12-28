The Annapolis Optimist Club celebrated its 14th year hosting Shop With A Cop on Dec. 7.
First Responders from Annapolis City, Anne Arundel County and Maryland State Police volunteered their time to take 31 local children shopping in Walmart at Arundel Mills. The children shopped with gift cards provided by the Annapolis Optimist Club.
The day continued with a trip to the Annapolis Outback Steakhouse, where Optimist volunteers, first responders and children joined together to wrap gifts. Lunch was provided by Outback.
The Annapolis Optimist Club thanks everyone who contributed to this wonderful event, which gives families the chance to meet members of law enforcement in a positive setting to foster mutual respect and understanding.
The Annapolis Optimist Club is a local civic association founded 51 years ago in 1968.The chapter is part of Optimists International, an international service club organization with over 3,000 clubs and 80,000 members in over 20 countries. Our Mission is to provide sports, academic, and citizenship opportunities for local youth. It is dedicated to helping young adults by providing hope and positive support. To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/AnnapolisOptimistClub/
- Anne Ward