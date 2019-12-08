Special thanks go to Shirley Norlem, who organized the flea market, and her helpers, Hanne Merry, Norma Worden, Jackie Lanenga, Patricia McGrath, Rita Forrer, Arlene Wells, and Valia and Royce Bradshaw. Thanks also go to the Red Hatters who manned the bake sale table. Isaac Jones, center director, Mary Crowner-Taylor, center associate, Estela Reyes, center custodian, and her co-workers in the Anne Arundel County Facilities Maintenance Division, are also thanked for all their hard work. Without everyone’s support, this event would not have been possible.