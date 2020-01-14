About 150 seniors attended the City of Annapolis Commission on Aging’s annual senior holiday luncheon on Dec. 11. Despite a dusting of snow in the early morning hours, seniors began arriving almost as soon as the center opened to stake out a table at the popular event.
Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, who welcomed everyone to the event, was quickly followed by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, who brought greetings from his mom who attended the event during his first year as mayor. Buckley promised the seniors an exciting 2020 as he works to connect Annapolis communities. He also thanked the donors of the event, which included Sam’s Club, Graul’s Market, We Care and Friends, and Chick-fil-A.
Other speakers at the event included Alderman Dajuan Gay, Wayne Taylor, chairman of the Annapolis Commission on Aging; Pam Jordan, director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities; and Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles. Rev. Norman Crews blessed the food and those who made the feast possible.
Music included holiday selections such as “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” and “Jingle Bells.” With about 150 seniors attending and tables set up for the luncheon, room for dancing was limited, so most people clapped or swayed in their seats, but when Rearview Mirror played “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Kathy and Ed Conaway staked out their own bit of floor. Beatrice “Bea” Smith, who turned 99 on Dec. 21, did the same when the group played “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Other selections that were well received by the crowd included “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” and “I Fall to Pieces.”
The party began at 11:30 a.m. and the last stragglers left after 2 p.m. Thanks to Deborah Proctor for serving as a commissioner on the Annapolis Commission on Aging and for organizing the event. Thanks to Wayne Taylor, who helped plan the event, and all the city and county employees, volunteers, and local merchants who helped make the event a success.
— Martha Thorn