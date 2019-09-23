| My Time: Grammy Award Winning Pianist and Composer, Peter Kater, wows MTPA audience in Annapolis

On July 20, the Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA) hosted Peter Kater, a multiple Grammy nominee and Grammy award-winning pianist and composer, with multi-platinum sales.
The event was hosted by MTPA to raise awareness in the community about the opportunities that would be created by having a world-class cultural and conference center in the heart of Maryland’s capital, Annapolis.
Peter Kater entertained the sell-out crowd of over 75 people for over an hour, using his wit and charm to complement his skillful mastery of his music. As he played several selections from his album, “Wings of Sound,” he encouraged members of the audience to lie down beneath the piano to experience the full impact of the music, and many took advantage of the unique opportunity.
The event was supported by Toyota of Southern Maryland, Koch Homes, Steinway Piano of DC, The Westin Annapolis, and several individual patrons. Catering was provided by Be My Guest Catering from Millersville.