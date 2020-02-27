When I was a kid, I would sail with my dad to Miller Island, and once in a while we’d see an osprey soar over our small boat. My father would make sure my brother and I paid attention, because by the late ’70s overuse of pesticides had brought ospreys to the brink of extinction. Seeing one was special: The sight of their stretched wings and cocked heads was a disappearing miracle.
Now they are everywhere. Pesticide regulation has led to a species revival that is a new miracle. Ospreys have made such a comeback that they are almost ubiquitous at marinas and docks.
Usually their nests are a bit inaccessible. They crown shorelines, water markers and occasionally highway signs. I was in Annapolis when I caught sight of this nest atop a pole near the road. I slowly made my way to the pole without looking up, so as not to alert the birds. Only when I had moved into position did I raise my camera straight up and hold it there.
Nothing happened immediately. I was patient, though my arms started to ache. After 10 minutes I saw a head pop over the edge and a pair of eyes piercing down. The osprey knew I was there, had known the whole time. I swear we made eye contact. It took me in and disappeared again. We repeated this a few times. I was whispering, “Come on, come on,” willing something to happen.
Then, with no warning, the osprey took to the air. I was lucky enough to grab it just as it spread its wings and began its dive. Every other frame is either out of focus or just a wing against the sky. But I knew I had a photo. I’m pretty sure I called out, “Thank you!” to the bird lazily soaring away from me, and (ridiculously, I know) felt for a moment like we’d collaborated on a work of art.