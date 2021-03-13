These books on famous Maryland women are a perfect read for Women’s History Month

Tubman’s story as an enslaved woman in Dorchester County who escaped and then returned to lead more than 300 slaves to freedom is well-known, no small thanks to the museum on the Eastern Shore, the 2019 movie “Harriet” and renewed efforts to put her image on the $20 bill. But Clinton’s work was one of the first to follow Tubman’s life as a Union scout, a spy, and a nurse for the Union Army.