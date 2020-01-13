Ray and Jean Langston celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25. They were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.
The two are full-time residents of Highland Beach, Maryland and have three children, three granddaughters and a great-granddaughter.
Mr. Langston retired in 1997 from Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company after 33 years in sales and marketing. He also is the former mayor of the Town of Highland Beach. He served as a director of the Rotary Club of Annapolis and is a Paul Harris Fellow.
Jean retired in 1994 after 34 years as an educator in the District of Columbia Public Schools and Prince George’s County Public Schools.