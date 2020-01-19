xml:space="preserve">
Members of the Glen Burnie Civitans donate $5,712 to purchase much-needed weed-control fabric for the nonprofit Langton Green Community Farm.
The Glen Burnie Civitans donated $5,712 to Langton Green Community Farm that will purchase much-needed weed control fabric.

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/langtongreencommunityfarm and join them for an upcoming event. Jan. 25 will feature the Touchstones Discussion Project, a series of sessions focused on service to the community. To learn more, go to https://www.touchstones.org/.

Langton Green is a nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

- Joyce Cavey

