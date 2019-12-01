“May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.”
– Mary Anne Radmacher, author, artist
With this quote, Radmacher wrote my soul. If I could give a holiday gift to everyone, it would be to make these sentiments come true for all. Then we could solve the problems of the world! I know that sounds flip, but I actually do think that surrounding ourselves thoughtfully with that which we hold beautiful, laughing with others and at ourselves, and seeing the possibilities in challenges that are presented to us is our way forward, and to continue in the betterment of society for the next generations. We may not individually be able to change the world in one fell swoop, but collectively our laughter and joy can become the groundswell that overcomes the unsettling roars of conflict and strife.
Two of these three things cost nothing. The first – bringing joy to your walls – requires some investment in art, though it need not break the bank. If your walls need joy, this is the month to head out and find some very affordable original art by well-established artists who continuously push the boundaries of what is possible in order to provide you with a wonderful story to take home. And for that person on your list that deserves something special, stories are wonderful gifts.
These opportunities are offered the entire month of December, but if you really want to feel the holiday spirit and be a part of the story yourself, come on out to Midnight Madness – the first three Thursday evenings of the month. This Thursday and Dec. 12, the shops and galleries are open from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Dec. 19, they are open from 6 to 11 p.m.
May you each have a joyous Holiday Season! See you downtown for the festivities!
MFA with Soul Restaurant on Forest Drive presents work by MFA member and photographer Kate Stillwell. Stillwell has a keen eye for stunning composition, and is delighted to display a specially curated exhibition of her work encompassing landscape, abstract and urban pieces. Join her for an open reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Lisa Masson Studio Gallery will be hosting two holiday receptions. First, from noon to 4 p.m. today, Lisa invites you to view “Nûwe” her recent work, take a look at her new website, enjoy some holiday cheer, along with special pricing on artwork, all while getting a jump on your gifting! Her second holiday reception, from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 will give you the opportunity to enjoy another look at “Nûwe” and pick up any last minute gifts.
In the Circle Gallery, MFA is excited about this year’s “Small Wonders” exhibition. It’s a small world, and they say the best things come in small packages. This year’s exhibition features fun, quirky, intricate, and bold pieces – perfect for unique holiday gifts. The juror of this exhibition is Linder Crocker Simmons, retired Curator for the Corcoran Gallery of Art. Opening Wednesday and running through Dec. 23, join them for a reception during Midnight Madness from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Jo Fleming Contemporary Art presents “Art for Gifting,” opening Tuesday and running through Dec. 30. The gallery will be filled with affordable art by local artists Cindy Berry, Patrice Drago, Dimitri Fotos, Jeff Gross, Elizabeth Kendyll, Mary Newcomb, Kim Nyland, Angela Petruncio, Sheryl Southwick, Sigrid Trumpy, and Cindy Winnick. The artwork is a variety of styles and mediums including painting, photography, prints, mixed media, collage, assemblage, jewelry and ceramics, all priced at $200 or less. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments during all three Midnight Madness Thursdays, starting from 6 to midnight, Thursday.
McBride Gallery is pleased to have three exhibitions opening Wednesday and running through Dec. 30:
- Victor Nizovtsev will be in the gallery from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, and will have new paintings and giclées for his “Fable and Fantasy” exhibit. Discover the imagination and joy in the art of this Maryland artist.
- Celebrate the “Small Gems” paintings that are 14 by 14 inches or smaller, of some of the gallery’s top name artists and guest artists, including Carol Lee Thompson, Cynthia Feustel, Michael Godfrey, Christopher Best, and Lois Engberg. This is the perfect time to pick up a “gem” from your favorite artist!
- Noted Annapolis artist and musician Neil Harpe is presenting an exhibit titled “Bugs!” featuring his creature creations. These watercolor renditions include butterflies, spiders, and dragonflies.
The gallery will hold an Open House during each of the Midnight Madness Thursdays.
The Mitchell Gallery St. John’s College continues its popular exhibition, “The Life and Art of Mary Petty,” a collection of works from “New Yorker” cartoonist Mary Petty, on loan from the Syracuse University Art Collection. Petty’s witty, and sometimes satirical, but affectionate, cartoons feature a series of the fictional ‘old money’ Peabody family upon which she lampooned lifestyles and attitudes of an era gone by, even at the period of her creations. “Mrs. Peabody” and the faithful, but sometimes-capricious maid “Fay," are seen on covers from 1940-1966 honoring holidays, technology (such as the television in 1950), and scenes in the domestic life of Mrs. Peabody. Also Included in the exhibition is a selection of cartoons created by Petty’s husband and fellow “New Yorker” cartoonist Alan Dunn. Dunn, a prolific cartoonist with over 2000 works for the “New Yorker,” comments on architecture, politics and social issues, which complement Petty’s observations on modern life. The spirit of their independent compositions is timeless. December events include the Mitchell Gallery Book Club at 2:30 p.m. Thursday (free, but registration required), and a Sunday afternoon lecture at 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The exhibition will be on view through Dec. 15.
West Annapolis Artworks & Fine Framing, your neighborhood creative Holiday Shop features original art in all mediums, including one-of-a-kind sculpture, must-see furniture, and artfully designed succulent gardens. Join them for an Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with West Annapolis Winterfest.
Benfield Gallery opens “Seasons Artful Creations” just in time for the holidays. The featured painters in oil, watercolor and mixed media include Kathy Daywalt, Lyn Laviana, Judy Fox, Nina Ellsworth, Stephanie Nadolski, Joni Guhne, Sarah Wardell, Melissa Gryder and many more. On display will be a diverse selection of new works by these very talented artists. New at Benfield Gallery are ceramic artists John McClure, Ken Reinhard and Mary Wilson, exhibiting decorative and functional works. The potters are showing creations in porcelain and stoneware ranging from Art Deco bud vases to classic wheel-turned tumblers and Asian-flavored ikebana. In the spirit of the season, the Gallery will be hosting Holiday Open Houses every Saturday in December leading up to Dec. 25. Join them for their first Open House during their regular hours, Saturday. It’s worth the drive!
Maryland Hall offers three exhibits and an AIR Open House in December:
- “Visual Music: The Parallel World of Rhythm & Melody by Michael Spears” continues in the Chaney Gallery through Dec. 19, Michael Spears features his latest Opus works inspired by the influence of religion on R&B of the 60s and 70s. With a broader spiritual and intellectual language, coupled with his lifelong regard for the transcendental power of music, Spears captures the mesmerizing portals of music through his art.
- “Drawn from Life: Figures and Portraits From the Maryland Hall Co-ops” in the Martino Gallery also continues through Dec. 19. Maryland Hall celebrates its Figure and Portrait Drawing Co-ops and their tradition of drawing and painting from a live model. Though Maryland Hall continues to grow and evolve, now celebrating 40 years, it is traditions like the Co-ops that keep the arts organization grounded to its foundational roots.
- “Maryland Photography Alliance: Fine Art Imagery” is on display in The Openshaw Balcony Gallery through Feb. 19. The Maryland Photography Alliance is comprised of 18 independent clubs whose goal is to encourage the understanding and appreciation of photography. The Alliance strives to be a cultural stimulus, which fosters artistic creativity. This exhibition is a representation of the work from a talented group of artists, in member clubs, throughout Maryland.
- The Artists In Residence on the third floor are delighted that Maryland Hall is hosting a second annual “Holiday AIR Open Studios”, with new items and holiday gift-sized art and collectibles. Artists in Residence and Creative Makers are Patrice Drago, Jay Fleming, Harley Hope, Elizabeth Kendall, Chris Porter, Sigrid Trumpy and Elaine Weiner-Reed. Join them for food, fun and art from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 15.
The Galleries at Quiet Waters Park hosts “The Form and Fabric of our Lives IX,” an invitational group exhibition offering original, handcrafted art. The seven participating artists are Anne Guthrie Gudis, layered oil paintings; Jean Opilla, soft sculpture and prints; Joyce Keister showing wearable art; Printemps Pottery by Nevan and Doug Wise; Bob Robinson, woodturnings; and Stacy Sass, watercolors. The artwork will be in the galleries through Jan. 5, and may be removed upon purchase, perfect for holiday shopping.
Paul’s Homewood Café presents an exhibition by Merrilyne Hendrickson and Geoffrey Voigt for the months of December and January. Both MFA members, Hendrickson is a watercolorist, and Voigt is a photographer. Enjoy their works of lovely color and interesting perspectives while dining. The artist reception is not yet scheduled.
Patrice Drago is a painter, writer and Artist In Residence at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, website: www.patricedrago.com. This column is written in cooperation with the Annapolis Gallery Association. Contact Patrice at art@patricedrago.com.