With this quote, Radmacher wrote my soul. If I could give a holiday gift to everyone, it would be to make these sentiments come true for all. Then we could solve the problems of the world! I know that sounds flip, but I actually do think that surrounding ourselves thoughtfully with that which we hold beautiful, laughing with others and at ourselves, and seeing the possibilities in challenges that are presented to us is our way forward, and to continue in the betterment of society for the next generations. We may not individually be able to change the world in one fell swoop, but collectively our laughter and joy can become the groundswell that overcomes the unsettling roars of conflict and strife.