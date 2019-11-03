The Anne Arundel County Early Childhood Coalition (ECC) held a 2020 U.S. Census event on Sept. 23 to promote and encourage families to complete the census.
The “Every Child Counts” event was one of three being held by the ECC this Fall. County Executive Stuart Pittman attended and spoke to the crowd, as well as Dr. Pamela Brown who is the Executive Director of the Partnership of Children Youth and Families and the Chair of the ECC.
This free event was held at Kingdom Celebration Center in Odenton and provided an opportunity for families to connect to local early childhood resources including the Health Department, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Public Library, Maryland EXCELS and more. The Maryland Food Bank provided a “Heart Market” giving each family a bag of food. Families also received a free literacy bag with children’s books and household essentials. This ECC event was funded through a grant from the Maryland State Department of Education.
- Janet Klenkel