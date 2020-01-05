On Dec. 7, 32 students of pianist Jeannette Muffley performed in her school’s 37th piano recital at the Chesapeake Christian Fellowship Church in Davidsonville, MD. The program was started in 1998 by Muffley who holds spring and holiday recitals for community children.
Her students range in age from 6 to 25. Muffley said that eight of her students are first-time performers, while others have performed publicly more than 20 times. She is very proud of all her students and they continue to amaze her with their talent. Muffley thanked all her students, parents and other family members for their endless support and dedication. She also emphasized the importance of learning music, a universal language that allows us to communicate thoughts, emotions and stories to those that are close to us or people the world over.
Muffley started the program off with a holiday song and Parham Mohammadi performed Adele’s hit “Skyfall”. Many students performed classical holiday songs while others choose to play Jazz, blues, popular and classical pieces. Many of her advanced students, such as Brynn McClure, played “For Elise” by Beethoven, Riley Herritt performed Ballad Premier op. 23 #1, By Chopin; Dylan Seidel “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven; Grayson Martien “Sonatina Rondo” by Clementi; and a few students played duets. Ryan Lomax finished the holiday recital with a performance of "Redbone,” by Childish Gambino.
All performers did an excellent job, making for a very successful holiday piano recital.