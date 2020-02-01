The Cyphers Agency recently celebrated two regional nonprofit organizations’ success at the Public Relations Society of America’s Best in Maryland Awards. More specifically, they accepted a Best in Maryland Award for the success of a campaign to increase library card registrations at the Queen Anne’s County Library (they rose 450%) and an Award in Excellence for the success of a campaign to raise awareness of and sales of Chesapeake Bay Plates (plate penetration rose from 3.9% to 6.3%).