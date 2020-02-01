xml:space="preserve">
Katie Lischick, Public Relations Director, and Steven Adams, Public Relations Account Executive with Best in Maryland Award.
The Cyphers Agency recently celebrated two regional nonprofit organizations’ success at the Public Relations Society of America’s Best in Maryland Awards. More specifically, they accepted a Best in Maryland Award for the success of a campaign to increase library card registrations at the Queen Anne’s County Library (they rose 450%) and an Award in Excellence for the success of a campaign to raise awareness of and sales of Chesapeake Bay Plates (plate penetration rose from 3.9% to 6.3%).

