Ever wonder what it takes to become a successful leader? In “The Corner Office,” Adam Bryant reveals the 5 essential qualities that determine who makes it to the top of an organization.
As the author of the New York Times column with the same name. Bryant has interviewed dozens of outstanding leaders. He says aspiring leaders can acquire the requisite attributes by developing discipline, healthy habits, and a positive attitude.
The first trait of top executives is that they have passionate curiosity. While they publicly project an air of authority and confidence, they have a different decorum when they are in their inner sanctum with their right-hand people. In that setting, they make it safe for people to share their stories of success and failure. They’re intensely interested in finding out what works and why, and they help people learn lessons from their mistakes.
In addition to wanting to understand the big picture, successful executives constantly ask subordinates what opportunities they see for their organization to improve. Through relentless questioning, they discover new opportunities, determine who are the outstanding performers, and gauge how well their team is working together.
Rather than imagining that they have all the right answers, top-level leaders recognize that their greatest contribution comes from asking the right questions. By discovering what the employees in the organization believe will lead to greater success, the most effective leaders are able to harness the collective energy of those people who must make it happen.
The second quality Bryant identified is battle-hardened confidence, an inner resilience that successful leaders develop by having learned how to deal with adversity. The best leaders embrace challenges, even relish them, and their track record shows that they always find ways to overcome the problems that they encounter. The defining characteristic of resilient leaders is that they take ownership of the issues they face rather than making excuses or blaming others.
The battle-hardened component derives from the strong work ethic that evolves on their way up in an organization. They develop the attitude that there's always something they can do to overcome an adverse situation, especially when they don’t succeed on their first attempt. They learn that when they fall down, they can get up, dust themselves off, and continue forging ahead until they achieve their objective.
The third attribute of the world’s best leaders is their ability to understand how teams work. Frequently they were active in sports, Boy Scouts, or other groups in their youth. In their professional development, they learned to recognize people they can rely on, who have the right reactions under pressure, and who are star performers. They often work with an executive coach to learn how to bring out the best in their people.
In today's fast-paced business environment organizations increasingly operate with ad hoc teams. The ability to put the right players on the right team in order to achieve a common goal is an essential leadership skill. Effective executives recognize which managers are able to recruit the right team and manage them well, and they promote those people into their inner circle.
The fourth element of extraordinary leadership involves a concise mindset. The most vexing problems filter to the top. Leaders at the level want employees to summarize the problem and propose a solution. They have little time to deal with subordinates who are unfocused or overthink problems, or worse, want to explain all of their research and analysis. Sometimes they'll ask someone to give them a 10-word summary of their idea. They surround themselves with people who can synthesize information, connect the dots, and present practical action plans.
The fifth quality is fearlessness. Executives are comfortable being in uncertain situations with no map or compass to guide them. In fact, once people have gotten settled in their role, the most effective executives tap into their expertise by asking what will make the organization better. Forward-thinking leaders understand that maintaining the status quo will enable their competitors to leave them in the dust, so they constantly want to keep their company on the cutting edge rather than allowing employees to become complacent.
Executives hire people who have a successful track record of managing change – even an appetite for it. They love hearing stories of success involving an individual who sees an opportunity and goes for it based on the courage of their convictions. Like the other four factors, fearlessness is a characteristic people develop with deliberate practice.
