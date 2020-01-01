In that context, it’s important to understand that our perceptions can be fooled, and that people naturally perceive the world differently. There are many sensory and perceptual studies that how our human thinking is quite variable and inconsistent. Viewing"ambiguous figures" is an example of that phenomenon. Ambiguous figures are comprised of two or more images embedded together and our brains tend to see one or the other but not both. It takes practice to be aware that multiple images are present simultaneously as our biases and experiences lead us to see one image or the other.