Like Julie, we all like to believe that we would never fall for a scam but any one of us is vulnerable to these tactics, particularly if we are under emotional, social or financial pressure. It is crucial in today’s complex and technologically sophisticated world that we are able to identify a scam and terminate an interaction before any damage is done. Please, if you are in doubt, get help or advice from a trusted source if you feel that you are being targeted by a scammer!