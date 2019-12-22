Are you getting nervous about being around certain members of your family over the holidays? There are three common characteristics of difficult individuals: they spend too much time criticizing, controlling or complaining.
If you’re going to have to deal with a problem person, here are some strategies that can help.
Shift your mindset by accepting the fact that the negative people in your life are not likely to change. At least not in the next week. And certainly not because you tell them how unhappy they’re making you in an effort to get them to stop behaving badly.
If your Mom or Dad has always been critical, that’s what you can expect to happen this Christmas as well. If your adult children are constantly trying to control the holiday agenda, that’s exactly what they’ll do next week. And if your sister-in-law has seen fit in the past to complain about the food, you can rest assured she’ll be doing that this year as well.
Forewarned is forearmed, however. While you may not have the power to change these people’s behavior, you do have control over 50% of the situation – your reactions. How long you remain stuck in the negative feelings that arise from these types of stressful situations is up to you.
The first step for managing your fight or flight reactions is to create a plan for how you will respond. That requires envisioning how you want the holiday to end. Then you can decide the best course of action for how to get there.
By beginning with the end in mind, you create intention. When you know exactly how you want to feel after the holidays, you’ll be motivated to get to that place in spite of how others may act.
For example, envision feeling gratitude for all the good things that will also occur at Christmastime. Then when your Mom makes a critical comment about your cooking capabilities, imagine saying to her: “Thanks for your concern. I’m just glad we’re all here today to be able to enjoy one another’s company.”
If you want to feel joyful about being with your children for the holiday, you can conjure up an image of yourself ignoring their annoying behavior in favor of catching them doing something right. On any given day they display good and bad behavior. You get more of what you pay attention to - so look for and reinforce the good things they say and do.
The more you recognize your kid’s good behavior, the more joy you’ll both feel. Of course, you’ll have to address any serious misbehavior. But ignoring the small stuff for a few days over the holiday will make your life easier.
Another challenge can be the relative with the holier than thou attitude. They delight in pointing out what others are doing wrong. Chastising others is typically a way of deflecting attention away from one’s own perceived shortcomings and onto the mistakes made by others. It’s tempting to become defensive or to look for something negative to say about the person who’s criticized us.
The better strategy is to ignore people’s unwarranted criticisms rather than feeding into them, which allows negativity to rule the day. To be able to do that, ask yourself what your best friend would say to support you when contending with someone’s rude comments.
It’s likely that some people in your life have never learned how to be happy. Typically, such folks blame others for their unhappiness. As hard as it is to ignore their behavior, it’s the only way to avoid becoming consumed by it.
Defending yourself or counterattacking only perpetuates the problem. Walk away without saying a word to the offender. If you really want to confound your critic, smile at them as you’re making your escape. Go find someone who will be nice to you and ask them for a hug. Simply hold onto your loved one for 4-5 seconds and savor that moment.
Therein lays the key to giving yourself a great Christmas. No matter how other people may act, do what makes you happy. Keep your mind focused on what steps you can take to attain the positive outcome you desire.
Follow Gandhi’s advice and be the change you want to see. If you want to feel appreciated for all of the hard work that you’ll be putting into making it a special holiday, then show appreciation to others. Because emotions are contagious, what you put out will come back to you.