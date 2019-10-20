Why? Optimists are able to attribute the setbacks that they experience to causes that are temporary, specific to the situation, and external to themselves. Pessimists, on the other hand, tend to tell themselves that failures are permanent, pervasive, and personal. While we all hate the feelings of frustration that we feel when we fail, optimists are able to heal their hurt, sometimes almost instantly. Pessimists, on the other hand, hold onto their hurt, often allowing it to congeal into a grudge against other people or a loss of confidence in themselves.