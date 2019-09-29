Tom Muha: Pay attention to how you’re talking to yourself

Neff has found that people who are typically understanding and supportive of others often have amazingly low scores on self-compassion assessments. People who find it easy to empathize and encourage their friends and family to help them deal with their issues will habitually become extremely hard on themselves when it comes to their own behavior. For example, a mom whose child is struggling to learn math is getting him tutoring and telling him he’ll be able to do well with a little extra effort. But she berates herself about being 15 pounds overweight and tells herself that there’s something terribly wrong with her because she’s been unable to learn how to manage her weight.