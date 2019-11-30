A group of Natty Boh-drinking tailgaters were cranking country music when they gathered forces in the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium parking lot a few weeks ago. The round winking face on the flag that they flew was like another sun shining down from the car bumper flagpole; fun and easy-going, like the one with the big red lobster on a flag the next aisle over and the charming, handmade “USNA Beer Team” banner on the other side of the stadium.
The football tailgate is an opportunity for the public to interact with the vaunted Naval Academy — the Mids, the alums, the faculty — at ground-level, rather than through the telescope of dress parades and drills. For a lot of us on the periphery of Annapolis’ military institution, it’s a chance to peek under the tent and glimpse the many organizations that support and serve the academy in a more casual light; at ease, for once.
On top, beside and flapping all around those tents is a growing forest of flags, used like the heraldry of the past, to identify friends and, perhaps, keep away foes. There were dozens of American flags, flown high in their rigging, and plenty of blues, branded with the Navy 'N,’ lots of snakes with the Marine Corps’ “Don’t Tread on Me” and dozens of white-on-blue "Don’t Give up the Ship.”
Among the many festive banners are some obscure ones, including a mysterious white flag with a black human profile and one with a black eagle in the center of black, red and gold stripes. I was relieved when a quick Google Image search turned up that they were the flags of Corsica and Germany, respectively, though both flags, have, at times, been banned in their respective countries.
I had used the same tool last year to look up another mystery flag, this one designed as a traditional American flag, but in greyscale, with a single blue line through the center.
It was the “thin blue line” flag of the police, which some raise to symbolize their sacrifice, their honor, their vigilance and sadly, their losses. It is not a new banner, but its symbolism was tainted by its presence at the deadly white supremacy rally in Charlottesville in 2017 when it was used to symbolize support for police and opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.
There were two in sight when I walked between the tailgate parties last fall; the one near us was flying above the real Stars and Stripes on the same pole. My flag protocol isn't what it used to be when I was a Girl Scout, but with a stadium full of patriots, I was sure someone with authority should have stepped in and rearranged them. On that sparkling football Saturday, its presence above our national flag was unsettling.
I was there with my son’s friend, an African American child of 13 who I knew to be as quick to label as to dismiss the subtle racial biases of his friends’ parents, teachers and peers with a shrug and a joke. Looking around, noticing for the first time how few people of color filled that enormous parking lot, I didn’t worry for his immediate safety, but for his psyche; I wondered if those flags were making him doubt his place at that prized, public venue.
Because even though the Naval Academy classes of today are 50 percent non-white, the tailgate crowd that day for the Navy vs. Tulsa game was like the surrender flag: mostly white, mostly peaceable.
But with the news of a Dallas police officer killing an unarmed African-American man named Botham Jean in his own apartment still fresh, those flags were thinly veiled provocations.
I regret not asking the thin blue line people why they flew that flag. I missed an opportunity to ask them if they know that — for a growing number of people — its message is a black and blue bruise on racially-scarred America; more warning than welcome mat.
That’s especially evident now, in light of the escalating conflict between Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan who criticized Montgomery County’s Executive, Marc Elrich last month for having a thin blue line flag removed from the Germantown Police Station, saying it was “symbol of dismissiveness.”
Hogan responded on Twitter with pictures of himself with thin blue line flags inside another prized public venue, Government House. Instead of engaging in conversations about how we can support our police departments in their efforts to engage in more equitable policing techniques, those flags reduced our state’s public officials into marching majorettes — tossing flags in the air just for show.
Perhaps nothing declares a stance as brashly as a facsimile of a nation’s flag. They are the ultimate symbols of conquest. What more iconic images do we have than those of our flag being raised at Iwo Jima, or planted solidly on the moon?
By their very existence, those flags represent the claiming of territory. So when that territory is just a 10-by-10 spot in the gravel where you can meet up with friends before and after enjoying the game, I had to wonder — why declare anything but support for the teams at play?
This brought me back to the stadium a few weeks ago for the Navy versus the Air Force Academy game, looking for the thin blue line flag. I didn’t see a single one displayed and I admit, I was relieved.
Not surprisingly, someone had hoisted Trump2020 flags above their trucks. People have been seeing them raised on boat masts and in the sand along the coast, a whole year ahead of the presidential election. Every week, there’s a new frontier in confrontation. It’s not enough to flag politics and polemics with a yard sign or a bumper sticker anymore; it’s a year-round war of in-your-face provocations, pressing us to decide where we stand, everywhere we stand.
Ron Bowman, Naval Academy Class of 1973, chuckled when he saw the Trump flags at the Navy-Air Force game.
“I’d prefer they not fly those things,” Bowman said. “It’s combative enough with Navy and Air Force.”
As Americans, we know that flying the flag of Corsica or Germany is just a way of starting a conversation; of finding commonality in a crowd. But an altered American flag is something different. It’s an incitement; a thin blue line in the gravel, a reminder of the codes and credos that separate police from everyone else.
I won’t dispute anyone’s right to raise that flag, but I would urge us all to consider that people outside that tent might be looking around for a sign that they belong. Will we run a warning up the flagpole? Will we put out the welcome mat?
Perhaps preferably, we will decide that in football as in life, it is already combative enough and that what we really need are more places where we can celebrate together and decide, collectively, to not let our flags do all the talking.
Mary Grace Gallagher is an Annapolis writer who explores bridges we build in our community. Contact her at capstaff@capgaznews.com.