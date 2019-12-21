What about a Samsung Play or iTunes debit card so that bonus years relatives can buy apps for their Android or iPhone – or a pass to attend “how-to” workshops to learn how to take their computer use beyond email and browsing the Internet to applications such as Facetime so they can talk toll-free and face-to-face in real-time with their grandchildren, no matter how far away they might live. Or photography? Or online Scrabble, chess or other mind-stimulating games?