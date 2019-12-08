My doctor recently told me that I have prediabetes. What is that? I don’t want diabetes. What can I do to prevent myself from becoming fully diabetic?
As a leader for Living Well with Diabetes, this is a statement I hear fairly frequently from participants in the workshops I teach. Statistics from the CDC support this statement. A recent press report shows that close to half of Americans have diabetes or have prediabetes.
Prediabetes means that you are currently on the path to developing full-blown diabetes. These numbers are alarming and some people are completely unaware. If not treated, prediabetes can become diabetes within five years.
More statistics confirm that the rate of those being diagnosed has increased. While diabetes in itself is difficult to manage, complications from diabetes such as hypertension can put extra stress on the body. These conditions are serious, and the reason diabetes was the seventh cause of death in the US in 2015.
The CDC refers to diabetes as a “serious disease”. But, what exactly is diabetes? And, what can you do to get rid of it? Or can you get rid of it?
Diabetes, in medical terms, is called a metabolic disorder. A normal functioning body turns the food we eat into energy to be used when we need it. If you have diabetes, your body can’t effectively use glucose, the body’s main source of energy.
The problem is getting the glucose (energy) into the cells to be used. Insulin, a hormone, and a “key” that under normal conditions can let glucose enter the cell, can’t do its job anymore. We are left with glucose, excessive amounts, floating throughout the body in the bloodstream. Complications begin and can include: premature death, loss of vision, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and amputation of toes, feet or legs.
Diabetes doesn’t stop at the physical level. Emotions like fear, anger, and fatigue are common. Blood sugars can affect mood, and depression is not uncommon. Dealing with this can be challenging but, fortunately, it is a condition that can be managed to the point where symptoms improve.
How can you defeat diabetes?
Recognizing that you are in control is the first step. It’s important to have open communication with your primary care provider. They can assist you with determining your plan of care, but in the end, it’s your day to day decisions that determine the outcome.
Information on the web can be overwhelming, confusing and somewhat contradictory. However, there are a few things the experts all agree on. Making healthier choices will help.
Diet: 1) Eat foods high in fiber. Fiber helps slow the absorption of glucose and regulates blood sugars. 2) Minimize or eliminate processed foods. These foods have been altered from their natural state. Many times the fat, fiber and nutrients have been removed and sugar has been added to make the food taste good. 3) Focus on eating a variety of vegetables and fruits. They are packed with the nutrients your body needs to heal. 4) Add healthy fats like avocadoes, olive oil and nuts to your diet. 5) Eat lean choices of protein. Basically, eat REAL food, not food products.
Exercise: Exercise is the very best way to get glucose into the cells naturally. Start moving more, and notice how you feel.
Stress management: Sleeping a restful night for seven to eight hours can help to improve blood sugars.
Manage stress by connecting with a friend. Take a warm bath, get a massage, enjoy a hobby, journal your thoughts, learn a new skill or take a class in something that interests you!
These are a few suggestions that have helped others manage their prediabetes and diabetes.
Learn more by signing up for the Living Well with Diabetes Program. This program is offered by Anne Arundel County Department for Aging and Disabilities. Call 410-222-0268 for more information. Penelope Tilghman is the director of the Evidenced Based Program Anne Arundel County Department of Aging & Disabilities.