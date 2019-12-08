Diet: 1) Eat foods high in fiber. Fiber helps slow the absorption of glucose and regulates blood sugars. 2) Minimize or eliminate processed foods. These foods have been altered from their natural state. Many times the fat, fiber and nutrients have been removed and sugar has been added to make the food taste good. 3) Focus on eating a variety of vegetables and fruits. They are packed with the nutrients your body needs to heal. 4) Add healthy fats like avocadoes, olive oil and nuts to your diet. 5) Eat lean choices of protein. Basically, eat REAL food, not food products.