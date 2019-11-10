Cedar Ridge, a 55+ Active Adult Community within Piney Orchard, held its 2nd Annual community fundraiser to benefit the Odenton Volunteer Fire Company 28 on Sept. 14.
Firemen from the company stopped by to have lunch with the residents and check out the festivities. The residents learned about some of the equipment on the trucks and were able to thank the firemen in person for their service.
Cedar Ridge raised $7,500.00, and on Oct. 8, Gerry McIntyre and Joan Athen, Vice President of Cedar Ridge Association presented this donation to President Craig Harman at the fire company’s OVFC 28’s monthly all-hands meeting, where several new firemen were inducted into Company 28. Proceeds will go toward equipment and training for the volunteer firemen.
Last year, Cedar Ridge was able to donate just under $5,000 to OVFC, and the increased financial support is well deserved and appreciated. Cedar Ridge was able to accomplish this with the help of many volunteers that spent hours preparing for this fundraiser. Residents donated items and local nearby businesses donated gift certificates that were raffled off to raise funds. Special thanks and appreciation go to the Cedar Ridge Special Events Committee (Cecelia Moore, Chair) for donating food for the fundraiser.
Cedar Ridge gives thanks to the following local businesses that provided gift certificates to help raise money: Orchard Café; Expressway Pit Beef BBQ; Hana Japanese Restaurant; Village Cleaners; Mamma Roma Italian Restaurant; Hunan China III Restaurant; Hawaii Tan & Spa; Great Clips Hair; Maid to Work; and The G Cut Barber Shop. OVFC 28 has a rich history serving the Odenton community since its establishment in 1931. To learn more about other activities during the year, go to www.ovfc28.org.
- Nilla McIntyre