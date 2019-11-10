Last year, Cedar Ridge was able to donate just under $5,000 to OVFC, and the increased financial support is well deserved and appreciated. Cedar Ridge was able to accomplish this with the help of many volunteers that spent hours preparing for this fundraiser. Residents donated items and local nearby businesses donated gift certificates that were raffled off to raise funds. Special thanks and appreciation go to the Cedar Ridge Special Events Committee (Cecelia Moore, Chair) for donating food for the fundraiser.