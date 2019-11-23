Dear Mary,
My mother rarely visited a doctor’s office unless it was to give birth or some other emergency situation! Now I see signs of anxiety and memory loss in her yet she still refuses to see anyone. She relies on her anti-anxiety medication and has been able to have it renewed with a phone call. Help!
Dear Reader,
It’s difficult to change the behavior that your mother has had all of her life. Adding to that factor is the idea that your mother is most probably aware of her diminishing cognitive abilities and by avoiding the doctor – and all the diagnostic testing and treatments that go with the visit – she falls into the “ignorance is bliss” syndrome. Unfortunately, as you know, this is a source of great frustration for the family and makes both present-day caregiving and future planning difficult.
It’s not unusual to see the denial of cognitive decline by the individual. This denial is actually caused by brain damage; the medical term for this lack of self-awareness is called anosognosia. And while, as an adult, we’ve earned the right to make our own decisions, there may come a time a family member needs to step up and ensure our loved one receives the care they need. And, we may need to be creative in how we make that happen.
If your mother has a primary care doctor on record, I suggest you enlist his/her assistance. Explain the symptoms and behaviors you have been seeing, as well as your mother’s strong refusal to schedule a visit. A letter from the doctor stating she must come in for a thorough workup before any medication will be renewed might do the trick.
Is there someone else who your mother relies on for support, such as clergy or a close friend? If so, enlist them in this endeavor.
Depending on your mother’s memory and cognitive ability, you may just want to make the appointment without telling her in advance. You might get her out of the house on the premise of another activity (something she would enjoy) and just “swing” by the doctor’s office on the way. If that’s effective, make sure you do complete the planned activity after the visit.
Also, consider looking into the growing industry of physicians and nurse practitioners who make house calls. Be sure to give them a heads-up before they enter the house but, rest assured, they have seen situations like this many times.
As with many of the tasks involved in caregiving, the slower you move, the faster you will be done! Take time to understand what you mother is feeling; ask questions so that you understand not only what she perceives is happening but also how that is making her feel. We can only imagine the fear caused by the loss of her cognitive abilities. Be patient; her ability to focus on a conversation may also be diminished. Provide her with choices: a doctor she has seen in the past; a new doctor; a physician recommended by a friend; someone who makes house calls?
Maintaining your mother’s dignity is important; maintaining your sense of calm is essential.
Whether you are living with the person you care for or expect to be visiting a family member or friend over the holidays, I invite you to join us for the December workshop “Stop Asking How Their Day Was: Connecting Meaningfully with People Who Have Dementia.”
Jennifer FitzPatrick will facilitate an interactive program on what to say to someone you love who has dementia and how to establish and maintain more meaningful connections. This program is particularly helpful for those who are visiting their loved ones in senior living communities or at another person’s home.
The workshop will take place at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Register on-line at aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4375/4339.