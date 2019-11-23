As with many of the tasks involved in caregiving, the slower you move, the faster you will be done! Take time to understand what you mother is feeling; ask questions so that you understand not only what she perceives is happening but also how that is making her feel. We can only imagine the fear caused by the loss of her cognitive abilities. Be patient; her ability to focus on a conversation may also be diminished. Provide her with choices: a doctor she has seen in the past; a new doctor; a physician recommended by a friend; someone who makes house calls?