Early Christmas Eve morning, a team of Santa’s helpers delivered holiday meals to local families in need of extra cheer this season.
For the fifth consecutive year, Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis partnered with Eastport Elementary School to identify student families in need. Chefs Mente Lawson and Matthew Roller prepared a menu of holiday ham with side dishes and pie that was delivered by Blackwall volunteer staff to the homes of seven families on Dec. 24.
James King, CEO of Blackwall’s parent company Mid-States Management believes this is a tradition with continuing.
- Lea Hurt