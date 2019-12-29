Once again, Anne Arundel on the Bay participated in the Santa Run sponsored by the fire department , which transported the Jolly Old Gent aboard a bell-and-siren-blaring firetruck to the Magnolia Avenue beach on Dec. 15. Santa was accompanied by several “elves” riding police and emergency vehicles, who collected a trove of unwrapped toys and games to be distributed for Christmas to the county’s less-advantaged children.