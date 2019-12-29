Ever wonder if anyone still remembers the original theme of this multicultural holiday — giving to others. Your neighborhood and many others in Anne Arundel County still do.
Once again, Anne Arundel on the Bay participated in the Santa Run sponsored by the fire department , which transported the Jolly Old Gent aboard a bell-and-siren-blaring firetruck to the Magnolia Avenue beach on Dec. 15. Santa was accompanied by several “elves” riding police and emergency vehicles, who collected a trove of unwrapped toys and games to be distributed for Christmas to the county’s less-advantaged children.
Arundel on the Bay volunteers supplied tents, lights, chairs, hot chocolate, and a few other goodies; and residents were all encouraged to bring some finger-food snacks and sugary treats for everyone to share, including the elves of course.