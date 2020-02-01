Davolio began his concert by singing “Dancing in the Street.” The “It doesn't matter what you wear/Just as long as you are there” lyric was especially apropos to the events as the seniors debated whether to dress up for the New Year’s party, dress for T-shirt Day, or dress for a “come as you are” type event. Most wore center T-shirts or sweatshirts or took the “come as you are” route.