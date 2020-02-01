On Jan. 15, the Annapolis Senior Activity Center kicked off 2020 with a combined T-shirt Day, New Year’s party, and a concert by Joe Davolio, the “Singing Grandpa.”
About 60 Annapolis Senior Activity Center members attended the festivities. Also attending were some members of the South County ShowStoppers, a group from the South County Senior Activity Center who sing, dance and perform comedy acts during variety shows. They were there to support Davolio, one of their group. Another ShowStoppers member, Heidi Kammer, performed two solos, “What a Wonderful World” and “Bye-Bye Love.”
The audience sang along to many songs and danced to others. The biggest hit, the one that brought most of the audience to their feet, was “Johnny B. Goode.”
Davolio began his concert by singing “Dancing in the Street.” The “It doesn't matter what you wear/Just as long as you are there” lyric was especially apropos to the events as the seniors debated whether to dress up for the New Year’s party, dress for T-shirt Day, or dress for a “come as you are” type event. Most wore center T-shirts or sweatshirts or took the “come as you are” route.
Among the foods were those reputed to bring good luck such as the black-eyed peas which were prepared by Mary Crowner-Taylor, senior activity center associate, and served over rice. Also available were the ever-popular cupcakes.
The festivities must have been really good, because one senior asked, “When can we do this again?”
The answer? “Next year.”
- Martha Thorn