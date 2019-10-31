Myranda Green loves witchcraft so much, she spent a day of her honeymoon in Salem, Massachusetts.
As a modern witch, she knows it’s important to learn from witch hunts of the past.
But you don’t need to go to Salem for a lesson on witch history.
Compared to places like Salem, where 20 people were executed or died after being arrested for witchcraft, Maryland actually had more justice than death for its accused witches.
“We didn’t go completely off the rails,” Annapolis lawyer William Cook said.
“We had some degree of due process but there were certainly injustices that were committed ...It wasn’t completely fair because no one should be accused of witchcraft.”
Cook literally wrote the book on Maryland witches. In “Witch Trials, Legends and Lore of Maryland: Dark, Strange and True Tales,” he pieces together what few records remain from Maryland’s beginning in the 1600s and 1700s to tell the stories of women like Katharine Prout, Virtue Voill and Sarah McDaniel — the accused witches of Annapolis.
Because the best Halloween stories with witches come in threes, from “Macbeth” to “Hocus Pocus," let’s take a look at the trio’s spellbinding stories and three magic practitioners of Annapolis’ present.
‘Saucy language’ to cursed ships
Since Maryland authorities cared more about evidence than suspicions, Cook said it was actually more common for women to win slander or defamation lawsuits than be killed after being accused of witchcraft.
One of those women was Katharine Prout.
Prout was accused in 1702 of being a witch by a man who said that he was constantly ill, and that whenever he saw Prout she was abusive toward him and wished him more ill will, which would lead to him getting sicker, Cook wrote citing a 1936 article in “Maryland Historical Magazine.”
The Anne Arundel County court could not find evidence of Prout being a witch, but she did have to pay a fine of 100 pounds of tobacco (the currency of the time) for “saucy language” in court.
Hers was one of the first witchcraft cases heard in Annapolis since the Provincial Court moved there from St. Mary’s in 1695.
Prout later won a slander suit against another woman who accused her of being a witch and a thief, earning just 3 pounds in damages, Cook wrote.
Virtue Violl was the subject of Maryland’s final witch trial.
In 1715, the Talbot County woman was brought to trial in Annapolis after she was accused of cursing the tongue of a fellow “spinster,” Elinor Moore, making her unable to speak, Cook found in Annapolis court records.
Moore testified to the grand jury, which, assuming she used her voice to do so, probably only helped Violl’s case. She was acquitted on all charges.
The last story doesn’t involve a trial, but it may have a real witch.
Multiple writings recall Sarah McDaniel as an old white woman, “a fortune-teller and a witch,” who lived in Annapolis in the mid-18th century, Cook reports in this book. Since witchcraft was no longer a crime, McDaniel was free to be a witch. Until the curse.
At the crowded launching of a ship named Lovely Nancy, McDaniel bewitched the ship, proclaiming, “The Lovely Nancy will not see water today.” When the ship mysteriously got stuck on its way out of the port, the Captain called for his crew to hunt McDaniel down and “duck” her underwater, Cook wrote.
Ducking was a form of public humiliation and corporal punishment, where McDaniel would have been strapped to a chair that was repeatedly forced underwater. To avoid this, she hid out in a friend’s home for a few days. After the Lovely Nancy finally did leave port, Cook wrote that McDaniel’s ducking was forgotten.
Chaos magic
There’s no better place to practice magic than Maryland, at least according to Aloysius Martin.
In a state founded on religious freedom, witchcraft has gone from a crime used to target women and minorities to something people of all genders feel empowered to practice.
Martin, 35, practices “chaos magic,” meaning he thinks of the universe as a computer and by performing certain actions like a programmer creating code he can ask it to prove its consciousness.
Martin wears a charm around his neck that he made for success and protection, a piece of that code in the form of abstract art.
He considers himself a magician, but not like someone who pulls a rabbit out of a hat. More like the man on “The Magician” tarot card.
“The magician is a man who does not only what he needs to prepare for his adventure, but points people in the direction of the adventure and gives them guidance,” Martin said.
He gives tarot readings to facilitate some of that guidance.
“Generally, if I meet people who are telling me about messed up things in their lives, I’ll go get my cards and give them a reading,” he said.
He’s not worried about what people think of his practice, though he says he is careful of who he brings magic up to.
He usually knows he’s safe among others when he sees what they’re wearing charms like his or other magical symbols, or by how they respond to slight nods to the practice in casual conversation.
“There’s fear, but there’s no reason to succumb to it. You can’t worry about the people who judge you. It’s 2019, the witch trials are over.... I have to live my own life,” Martin said.
Myranda Green considers herself an eclectic solitary witch. Her magic is more casual than religious and she’s not in a coven or any sort of group.
“I’m not super hardcore. I believe more in energy,” Green, 34, said. “This isn’t really a religious thing for me. It’s more for self-empowerment.”
She keeps to herself, giving herself daily tarot readings to gain self-awareness and using herbs, stones, crystals and incense to emulate the energy she needs.
In calling herself a witch, she’s participating in an act of reclamation.
“It’s a big standing middle finger to that time in history,” she said.
Magic gives her freedom and relief, but for her own safety, she still doesn’t feel like she has the freedom to be out of what she calls “the broom closet.”
“There are certain people in my life who I try to keep it low-key about,” she said.
In cases where she would do a tarot reading or pull out her crystals and herbology books to figure out the energy she’s feeling, she has to refrain. When some people come over, she has to “de-witch” her space.
“That’s brimstone and hellfire for them, basically.”
Spellcasting Johnnie
Ives Williams grew up going to Catholic school in Los Angeles and is now practicing magic as a St. John’s College student.
As a transgender man, he doesn’t identify as a witch or warlock or any other term. He’s just a person who practices magic.
Williams was initially turned off from magical practices like Wicca because of their emphasis on the gender binary. But he soon realized that many minority communities, including the LBGTQ community, turn to magic because it can empower those who feel powerless.
Witchcraft and magic can be part of one’s search for agency in such a chaotic world, Williams said. The practice is more personal and can be tailored to one’s own beliefs, needs and desires.
“People want to feel like they are in control of something,” Williams said. “It’s taking matters into your own hands when the world is trying to take things from you.”
Williams isn’t worried about people not believing in magic. He’s actually comforted by the fact that his practice could be a placebo. Just performing the act, even knowing that it’s a placebo, can create the results you were looking for, he said.
“People think of it as a weird, scary thing but it’s folded into a lot of people’s beliefs,” Williams said. “Doing a spell to pass a class or feel more confident isn’t that weird compared to thinking you just ate the body and blood of the Son of God.”
In fact, the 20-year-old said he sees more people in his generation turning to witchcraft than more traditional forms of organized religion. But as witchcraft and magic break into the mainstream, Williams wants new witches to be aware of the fact that magic is being commercialized.
When looking up materials for his practice, he knows it’s not a coincidence when his Instagram feed is suddenly bombarded with advertisements for “witch b*tch” T-shirts.
“I don’t think that it’s a good or bad thing, but I think it’s something people should be aware of, that a T-shirt does not a religion make,” he said.