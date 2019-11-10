All across the United States, from Maryland to California, individuals who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, have an ombudsman assigned to each home.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is federally mandated and funded. Anne Arundel County’s Ombudsman Program is administered through the Department of Aging and Disabilities. Five ombudsmen and ten volunteers serve the residents of our county.
An ombudsman is an advocate for residents in long-term care who is concerned with protecting the residents’ rights and quality of life and care. The ombudsman visits residents on a regular basis, developing relationships and getting to know their life stories while assisting them in resolving their concerns.
Recently, we had the honor of visiting George Tita, a resident in an assisted living home in Annapolis. Now age 96, he is a World War II veteran who served in the 691st Tank Destroyer Battalion. Originally from Pittsburgh, he was drafted at age 19 and served in the army for 5 years. He trained at Camp Hood (now Fort Hood) in Texas and Louisiana.
He jokes he received kitchen duty because he was late for an assignment. He discovered an interest in cooking, became quite a good cook, and cooked on the voyage when his battalion was deployed to England.
Tita shared that his battalion received woolen clothes, which indicated that they would go to Europe. If they had received khakis, it would have meant they were headed for the Pacific.
The battalion was originally assigned to the first wave on Omaha Beach but was reassigned and entered combat on Utah Beach instead. With his battalion, Mr. Tita spent time in Belgium, France, Luxemburg, and Germany. He was a scout, a sat next to the gunner on the lead Jeep tasked with reconnaissance. His nickname was “Shotgun.”
To this day, Tita speaks of the war with emotion. He described sensing the presence of a guardian angel, as he had several near misses. One time, he was almost hit by enemy bullets from a German soldier three feet away; another time, he almost froze to death in an armored car. He credits his fellow soldiers for saving his life. Mr. Tita said the friendships and dedication to each other got them through the difficulties of war. He experienced the horror of seeing a concentration camp, and he vividly recalls the sights and smells.
When Tita returned stateside, he served as a high-speed radio operator at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He left the military to start a machine shop, where he worked on many government contracts, including the Polaris Missile. During the Korean War, the State Department asked if he would serve because of his knowledge of the Russian language and skill as a radio operator. By that time, he was married with a family and decided he could not serve.
Sixteen years after World War II ended, Tita and his son went back to Europe to retrace his steps. He said that things remained very much the same. He has also traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Memorial.
We are indebted to the men and women, such as George Tita, who gave so much to serve and protect our country. We thank them for their service, not only on Veteran’s Day but every day.
Without their dedication and commitment, we would not experience the freedoms each of us enjoys today. It was an honor to spend time with Tita.
We are grateful to him for sharing his story. Tita gave an extensive interview to the Veterans Voices of Pittsburgh Oral History Project. Please visit veteranvoicesofpittsburgh.com/george-tita-army/ for an in-depth interview with Tita.
For more information about the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, please call 410-222-4257.