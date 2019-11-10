To this day, Tita speaks of the war with emotion. He described sensing the presence of a guardian angel, as he had several near misses. One time, he was almost hit by enemy bullets from a German soldier three feet away; another time, he almost froze to death in an armored car. He credits his fellow soldiers for saving his life. Mr. Tita said the friendships and dedication to each other got them through the difficulties of war. He experienced the horror of seeing a concentration camp, and he vividly recalls the sights and smells.