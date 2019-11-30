About 100 people attended the Halloween party at Germantown Elementary School on Oct. 25. Among the attendees were a ladybug, caterpillar, butterfly, dinosaurs, and Disney characters, including Anna from the movie, “Frozen.”
The Halloween party was not just an opportunity to have the community gather and parade their costumes. A joint venture of the Admiral Heights Improvement Association and the Germantown-Homewood Community Association, it was also an opportunity for residents of the Admiral Heights, Germantown and Homewood communities to get together and socialize.
As the children played games and devoured sweets, the adults introduced themselves to each other, shared parenting suggestions, talked about sports, and even touched on current issues.
Thanks go to Elizabeth Coelho, Amanda and Grant Garcia, and Keren Lotfi.
- Martha Thorn